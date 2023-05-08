Xpoint names Manu Gambhir as CEO

Gambhir will replace Marvin Sanderson.

US.- The geolocation technology company Xpoint has named Manu Gambhir as chief executive officer to replace Marvin Sanderson. With more than twenty years of experience in the US gaming market, Gambhir served as president of Enterprise Software at Games 24×7 and CEO of Thrive Gaming. He also founded two digital gaming platforms, Kismet Studios and Ryzing.

Xpoint director David VanEgmond of Bettor Capital said: “Manu is the ideal leader to guide Xpoint in the next stage of its journey from scrappy disrupter to a trusted industry leader, and we are excited to welcome him aboard. His deep understanding, experience, and relationships across the real-money gaming market will accelerate the rapid growth and traction Xpoint has experienced in the past year.”

Gambhir commented: “I am committed to growing Xpoint into a leading geolocation provider for real-money gaming and other regulated industries that need this technology. I look forward to working with Marvin and the entire Xpoint team to bring an innovative and extremely reliable solution to real-money gaming operators. As we look out to the near future, we see tremendous potential to harness location data to provide AI-driven insights that will allow our clients to better understand their customers to drive engagement and retention.”

In October 2022, Xpoint became a board-level member of the American Gaming Association (AGA). Marvin Sanderson joined the AGA board of directors, and members of the firm’s leadership team served on various committees.