Wyoming’s June sports betting numbers see yearly rise

Revenue fell 40 per cent drop from May but rose in comparison with June 2022.

US.- The Wyoming Gaming Commission has reported that Wyoming’s online sports betting handle reached $9.48m in June. That’s a 25.82 per cent drop compared to May ($12.78m) but a 29.51 per cent increase from June 2022’s $7.32m.

The state generated $775,389 in gross gaming revenue, up 15.17 per cent from June 2022’s $673,269 but down 40.67 per cent from May’s $1.31m. It is also significantly less than April’s $1.26m and March’s $1.84m.

Adjusted taxable revenue from Wyoming’s sportsbooks in June was just $351,307, compared to $380,361 last June. The number is nearly 57 per cent lower from May. Wyoming sportsbook operators paid a monthly tax of $37,704, slightly less than in June last year ($38,036) and a significant monthly decrease from May’s $81,448.

See also: FanDuel launches mobile sportsbook in Wyoming