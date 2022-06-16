Streaming platform LiveSpins debuts in US online casinos via WynnBet

The social live streaming platform has partnered with the online sports betting and casino app.

US.- LiveSpins, a social live streaming platform, has debuted in US online casinos through a partnership with WynnBet, the online sports betting and casino app from Wynn Resorts.

LiveSpins allows users to wager on a list of live streamers and view their streams via the online casino. They also have the chance to chat and react via the platform.

Michael Pedersen, CCO of LiveSpins, said: “WynnBet is one of the biggest players in the US market and it’s fantastic to get this early validation of Livespins and working with an innovative team that clearly sees how they can leverage Livespins to change the game and deliver new ways for their players to experience online casino.

“From the very first conversation, the WynnBet team pushed for a custom and prominent integration of Livespins into their lobby and we are very excited to start developing and truly unlock this new and next-level player experience together.”

WynnBet is operational in several US states. In early 2022, WynnBET and Jackpocket announced a partnership to deliver offers to New York State players. Jackpocket launched in New York in January 2020 and is WynnBET’s first third-party lottery app partner. In February, the app went live, becoming the seventh operator to launch its digital sportsbook in New York.

Some days later, WynnBET went live in Louisiana after the state opened legal online and mobile sports betting on January 28.