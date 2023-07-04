EGT Digital’s stand will be the focal point of iGB L!VE 2023

EGT Digital has announced its participation in iGB L!VE 2023, taking place on July 12-13 at Amsterdam.

Press release.- EGT Digital is ready to impress the visitors at this year’s edition of iGB L!VE. The company has prepared a wide selection of innovations and bestsellers that will be available to guests at stand R20.

EGT Digital’s rich portfolio, consisting of more than 70 slot titles, will be presented by the popular jackpot solutions Bell Link, High Cash, Clover Chance and the five games with a Single Progressive Jackpot. The main highlight will be Hermes Fortunes, the latest addition to Clover Chance. It has been recently presented for the very first time and received very positive feedback.

Hermes, Gods’ messenger, will be waiting for the courageous players eager for more chances to win and will reward them with good fortunes. Beautifully designed symbols will take them to Ancient Greece and Free spins with a win multiplier and a chance to re-trigger will add even more thrill to the gaming experience. The abundance of cascading wins will maximize the fun and keep players engaged for a long time.

The gaming diversity will be complemented by the company’s instant games, well-known for their original in-house design, classic rules and smooth gameplay.

EGT Digital’s in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave will also be on display to demonstrate its products that could be both part of the complete solution or operate separately as they are capable of being integrated with third parties.

The Sportsbook module will showcase numerous new promotion mechanisms and bonus types, including new bonus mechanics, odds boosters, new early payout types, and jackpots. The sport omnichannel solution for the retail segment offering a 360-degree solution and covering both software and hardware aspects of the business will also unfold its potential to the guests at the show.

They will be able to explore X-Nave’s Casino aggregator module as well, which currently contains over 80 different integrations with popular third-party gaming providers. It will present its latest modules for tombola, operator-controlled prize drops and jackpots.

The latest novelty of X-Nave’s CRM Engine that will be at the disposal of the operators will be the Player Engagement Suite, which will make its debut at the show. Its three modules: campaign manager, gamification and loyalty and player journey, enable operators to provide players with promotions and bonuses tailored according to their preferences, thus enhancing even further their gaming experience.

In addition, the visitors to EGT Digital’s stand will have the opportunity to become familiar with the new bonus types, the upgraded older ones, as well as new operational improvements and new reports.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of Sales at EGT Digital, stated: “We are beyond happy that we will participate in iGB Live again, which is among the most important events in the global iGaming industry.

“I am confident that our stand will be one of the focal points at the exhibition and we are looking forward to meeting with all our current and potential customers to reveal to them the rich palette of options for collaboration with us.”

