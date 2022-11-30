WPT World Championship Festival to launch at Wynn Las Vegas

The Ladies Championship will be a key part of the event that will start on December 16 in Las Vegas.

US.- The World Poker Tour (WPT) World Championship Festival at Wynn Las Vegas will take place from December 16 to 18.

Thanks to a number of female-focused initiatives, women poker players will be a key part of the event. The WPT Ladies Championship has a buy-in of $1,100 and features a $200,000 guaranteed prize pool, the largest on record for a women’s event. It will be the first open women’s event filmed for television and will be broadcast across WPT platforms.

On December 17, a WPT Ladies Meet-Up Game hosted by Jamie Kerstetter will run $1/$2 and $2/$5 No Limit Hold’em tables in the Wynn Poker Room.

WPT CEO Adam Pliska said: “We are so encouraged by the tremendous initial response to the World Championship Event. Considering the immense efforts by our very own VP of Global Tour Management, Angelica Hael, it is only fitting to advocate for the progression of women in poker, including the many women who have been critical to the WPT story.”

Wynn Resorts reported revenue of $899.7m for Q3, down 11 per cent from $994.6m in the same period last year. The majority of revenue came from the company’s Las Vegas Operations with $544.4m, followed by Encore Boston Harbour with $211.8m.

Nevada reports $1.28bn in gaming revenue for October

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.28bn in gaming revenue in October. That’s an increase of 4.8 per cent year-on-year and 3 per cent from September. Revenue from July 1 to October 31 was up 3 per cent.

Clark Country generated $1.1bn, up 4.5 per cent from the prior-year period. Within Clark County, Las Vegas Strip revenue was up 0.52 per cent year-on-year to $705.8m. Downtown and Boulder Strip revenue amounted to $90.4 and $80.3m respectively, also up year-on-year.