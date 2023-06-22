World Series of Poker names 2023 Hall of Fame finalists

The World Series Of Poker is being held on the Las Vegas Strip until July 18.

The 54th annual WSOP is being held at the Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas.

Following a two-week nomination period, the World Series of Poker (WSOP) has announced the list of 2023 WSOP Poker Hall of Fame finalists.

The nominees will be considered by the 32 living WSOP Poker Hall of Fame members, who will allocate a ballot of 10 total points to determine this year’s inductee. One new member is inducted annually,

The 2023 WSOP Poker Hall of Fame finalists are Josh Arieh, Jeremy Ausmus, Ted Forrest, Kathy Liebert, Mike Matusow, Lon McEachern and Norman Chad, Brian Rast, Matt Savage, Isai Scheinberg, and Bill Smith.

All Hall of Fame members are invited to freeroll in this year’s Event No. 86: $1,979 Poker Hall of Fame Bounty No-Limit Hold’em on July 13. The 2023 Poker Hall of Fame inductee will be announced during the event, followed by an unveiling of the inductee’s Hall of Fame picture at the new WSOP Poker Room inside Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.15bn in April

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.15bn in gaming revenue in April. That’s an increase of 2.8 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $624.7m, up 5.2 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $994.9m, a 3.6 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue increase 2.3 per cent year-on-year.