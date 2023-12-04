World Archery teams up with FeedConstruct on betting rights deal

The deal marks the first-ever exclusive betting data and video deal for the international federation.

FeedConstruct has obtained the worldwide exclusive rights to the Betting Data Collection and Betting Streaming for various archery disciplines.

Press release.- FeedConstruct, a leading provider of sports data solutions, is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking partnership with World Archery, marking the first-ever exclusive betting data and video partnership for the esteemed international federation.

According to this partnership, FeedConstruct obtains the worldwide exclusive rights to the Betting Data Collection and Betting Streaming for various archery disciplines, including Target Archery and Indoor Archery.

“We are proud to announce our groundbreaking partnership with World Archery,” stated Narek Harutyunyan, head of content acquisition of FeedConstruct. “Through this collaboration, we aim to elevate the popularity of archery as a betting market, providing accurate data insights for an enhanced fan experience. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both FeedConstruct and World Archery.”

The partnership encompasses the Recurve and Compound bow styles and captures the thrilling action from archery matches featuring the world’s notable athletes, such as Kim Woo-jin (South Korea), An San (South Korea), Mete Gazoz (Turkey), Deepika Kumari (India), Brady Ellison (United States), Mike Schloesser (Netherlands), Sara Lopez (Colombia) and many more.

As part of this partnership, FeedConstruct will cover hundreds of archery matches per year across a wide range of events, including the Hyundai Archery World Cup, Hyundai World Archery Championships, continental championships, and many more international and regional events. This extensive coverage will contribute to the growth of archery as a betting market and provide an engaging experience for fans worldwide.

“We’re thrilled to have agreed archery’s first-ever data partnership with Feedconstruct,” said World Archery president prof Dr Ugur Erdener. “This cooperation will ensure that the sport’s international betting market is properly monitored and helps to fund the athlete education programmes that keep fair play at the heart of archery’s competition values.

Archery is a sport practiced and enjoyed worldwide with a rich history and global appeal. Talented athletes from around the globe compete at World Archery’s major tournaments and multisport events like the Olympic Games, where the sport first featured in 1900.

South Korea is widely regarded as the world leader in Recurve archery, having secured an impressive 27 out of 39 gold medals on offer at the Olympics since 1984, while China, India, and Mexico are among the nations delivering regular results on the international stage.

FeedConstruct is excited to leverage its expertise to enhance the archery betting experience, offering accurate and reliable data insights for informed decision-making.