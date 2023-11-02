Work as affiliates at MegaPari Partners: A partnership of the next level

MegaPari Partners is gaining traction among affiliates due to its high conversion rates and lucrative commission structures.

Press release.- Working with direct advertisers offers benefits like high CPA and RevShare rates, along with quick feedback and guidance. This article highlights MegaPari Partners’ main advantages, a direct advertiser in the gambling sector, which has quickly become the preferred choice for thousands of affiliates.

MegaPari Partners operates in all GEOs allowed by the Curaçao license, strategically entering new markets. They emphasize quality over quantity and have successfully penetrated markets previously deemed less promising, such as India, where the player growth for the past year increased by 44 per cent.

For affiliates eager to work in this country, MegaPari offers a revenue share of up to 50 per cent and a CPA ranging from $30 to $65 USD. Their primary active markets are Turkey, India, Brazil, Uzbekistan, and Argentina. The MegaPari Partners strategy focuses on the quality and ROI of traffic, steering clear of saturated markets.

This approach has borne fruit: over the past year, MegaPari Partners witnessed a staggering 172 per cent increase in active affiliates and a 101 per cent growth in user registrations through affiliates. These significant results are due to enhanced offerings for users, boosting affiliate revenue, and improved services for the partners themselves.

Working with a direct advertiser comes with notable advantages, and MegaPari Partners exemplifies these benefits:

High Conversion: MegaPari Partners offers an impressive up to 70 per cent conversion rate from registration to deposit.

High Commission Rates: With MegaPari Partners, affiliates enjoy revenue share up to 50 per cent, along with flexible CPA, Hybrid, and Fix deals.

Marketing Resources: MegaPari Partners ensures affiliates have access to a vast array of regularly updated advertising resources, complemented by strategic marketing advice.

Anyone can become an affiliate: whether you run your own personal page or a large portal. MegaPari Partners is designed for inclusivity, opening its doors to both seasoned pros and newcomers alike. MegaPari Partners provided thorough guidance, from setting up referral links to organizing their payout accounts.

At the upcoming SiGMA Europe 2023, taking place from November 13th to 17th, MegaPari is poised to present its innovative offerings at booth 2126.

﻿The company is keen on capitalizing on this event to bolster partnerships, widen its professional network, and delve into potential collaborative ventures.

Dive into profitable opportunities with MegaPari Partners by contacting at [email protected].