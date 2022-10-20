Wondr Nation launches rebranded FoxPlay Social Casino

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation’s new interactive division Foxwoods Resort Casino’s online social casino offering.

US.- The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation’s Wondr Nation has launched its professional managed services with Foxwoods Resort Casino’s rebranded FoxPlay Social Casino. Wondr Nation will manage the former FoxwoodsOnline with social casino gaming company Ruby Seven Studios. The platform features over 100 free-to-play casino games.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, which operates Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut, announced the launch of Wondr Nation in May. The venture replaces Mashantucket Pequot Interactive.

Anika Howard, chief executive officer and president of Wondr Nation, said: “At Wondr Nation, we pride ourselves on having a fresh approach to what’s next, and the relaunch and rebrand of FoxPlay Social Casino is a perfect example of how we can bring this approach to our partners through managed services.

“Alongside our selected partner, we designed FoxPlay Social Casino to provide the excitement, entertainment and engagement that social casino players are looking for.”

Michael Carpenter, Ruby Seven Studios co-founder and president, added: “Within our ten years in the industry, Wondr Nation has been one of the most sophisticated, strategic, and knowledgeable managed services companies that we’ve had the pleasure of partnering with. We are excited to have partnered with Wondr Nation to bring FoxPlay’s Social Casino to life. We look forward to continuing our fruitful relationship and growing Foxwoods’ online presence.”

Jason Guyot, president and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino, commented: “With a project as important to the overall Foxwoods Resorts Casino brand as FoxPlay Social Casino’s relaunch, we wouldn’t have trusted it to anyone other than the online gaming experts at Wondr Nation.”