Arizona sets new sports betting record in November

The sports betting handle increased by 25.8 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Arizona’s sports betting handle reached $867.6m in November, up 25.8 per cent year-on-year and 18.1 per cent ahead of the previous record of $759.8m set in October. Online spending amounted to $890m, while retail sportsbooks took $7.6m.

The Arizona Department of Gaming reported that player winnings for the month amounted to $811.3m, resulting in a record of $84.1m in adjusted gross event wagering receipts before free bets. Tht beat the previous record set in September 2024 by 8.7 per cent and doubled November 2023’s total. Online gross receipts amounted to $83.3m and retail $773,634.

Free bets in November amounted to $26.6m, meaning adjusted gross event wagering receipts after free bets hit $57.5m, beating the previous year by 183.3 per cent.

FanDuel led the market posting $29.9m in adjusted gross wagering receipts before free bet deductions from a $288.6m handle. DraftKings reported $25.7m from a $293.4m handle. BetMGM completed the top three with $12.7m from a $111.6m handle.

Arizona collected $5.7m in taxes during November. Almost all came from online sports betting, which is taxed at 10 per cent. Retail betting, taxed at 8 per cent, generated just $57,358.