Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to launch new loyalty rewards programme

Cherry Rewards will begin in March.

US.- Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is to launch a new loyalty rewards programme, Cherry Rewards, in March. It says the new initiative will allow members to earn and redeem points on almost every dollar spent in the resort. Members can get exclusive rates on rooms and suites, cabanas at the resort’s multiple pools, and advance access to show and concert tickets.

It said: “This milestone marks the final step of the property’s transitioned casino operations, ensuring a seamless and exceptional integrated resort experience for its guests”.

Existing Momentum members will be automatically enrolled in the new programme and can collect the new card from March 5. Members must be 21 or older to join.

Cliff Atkinson, president of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, commented: “We’ve spent months meticulously refining Cherry Rewards in order to bring a unique offering to Las Vegas. This is a game-changer for our casino and the market, and we are so excited to kick off this new era at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas!”

Last year, Mohegan announced it would cease casino management at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. A transition period would be followed by an integrated gaming offering under the management of Cliff Atkinson, president of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.