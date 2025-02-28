Nevada gambling revenue rises 12.5% in January

Nevada’s gaming revenue reached $1.44bn in the first month of the year.

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.44bn in gaming revenue in January. That’s an increase of 12.5 per cent year-on-year,

The Las Vegas Strip generated $840m, up 22 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.26bn, a 13.2 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, generated $90.1m in revenue, up 2.7 per cent year-on-year.

Slots accounted for $915.2m of all revenue, up 3.3 per cent compared to January 2024. Table, counter and card games revenue decreased by 12 per cent to $524m, but baccarat revenue rose by 119.5 per cent.

Nevada sportsbooks won $72.6m, up 12.1 per cent compared to January 2024 on a hold percentage of 9.1 per cent versus 8.3 per cent last year. Sportsbook wagers totalled $797m, up 1.8 per cent. Mobile wagers totalled $533.9m, up 4.9 per cent. Mobile accounted for 67 per cent of all wagers.