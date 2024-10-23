Sports betting in Illinois: handle reaches $877.8m in August

The handle increased by 29.8 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Illinois’ sports betting handle was $877.8m in August, up 29.8 per cent year-on-year and up 13.5 per cent from July. Players bet $852.9m online and $24.9m at retail sportsbooks.

According to the Illinois Gaming Board (IGB), adjusted gross revenue hit $59.2m, 26.2 per cent higher than in August 2023 but 17 per cent lower than July 2024. The hold was 6.74 per cent, down from 9.22 per cent in July. Some $57.8m of all revenue came from online betting and the remaining $1.3m from retail sportsbooks.

DraftKings, partnered with Casino Queen, posted $22.7m in adjusted revenue off a $334.7m handle. FanDuel, which works with Fairmount Park, reported $21.7m from $267.3m and BetRivers, partnered with Midwest Gaming & Entertainment, $4.7m in revenue from $68.5m.

August was the second month of a new tax rate in Illinois. A 15 per cent flat adjusted gross revenue rate has been replaced by a sliding scale, ranging from 20 to 40 per cent, depending on handle. The state collected $13.6m in tax revenue from sports betting activity in August.