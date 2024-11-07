Gaming in Illinois: Downers Grove voters reject video gambling machines

Residents have rejected a referendum asking if video gambling machines should be placed in a limited number of restaurants.

US.- Voters in Downers Grove, Illinois, have rejected an advisory referendum asking if video gambling machines should be placed in a limited number of restaurants in the community. Voters rejected the referendum by nearly two to one.

Unofficial results from the DuPage County Clerk’s Office reported that with 100 per cent of the vote tallied, 17,698 voters opposed the ballot question while 9,738 were in favour. Illinois legalised video gambling in 2009, but some cities have opted not to allow it.

The Illinois General Assembly annual report on gambling showed a record $2.1bn was raised in tax revenue from the sector last year, including the state lottery. However, while there was growth in video gambling, sports betting plus the opening new casinos, the state’s traditional riverboat casinos and the horse racing industry saw revenue continue to decline.

In July, the state implemented its new tax rate for licensed sportsbook operators. Introduced in HB 4951, the new rate is progressive based on adjusted gross revenues. Retail and online revenue are taxed separately.