BGaming unveils the story of its 7-year transformation journey

In the following article, Julia Alekseeva, chief product officer at BGaming, revealed how the company went from a small game studio to a beyond-game provider.

Opinion.- Seven years ago, BGaming was just a small team with big dreams. Over time, we expanded, new ideas took shape, and the company moved into publishing, celebrity-branded titles, and collaborations that reach beyond igaming.

This anniversary is a chance to recognise the hard work, the progress, and the new directions still ahead. BGaming continues to grow, explore, and push boundaries. Over the years, BGaming has transformed from a small game studio into a beyond game provider.

Let’s take a look at how it all happened.

BGaming’s first steps

BGaming’s story began within SOFTSWISS, where a small team of about 10 people focused on game development. In February 2018, we became an independent studio driven by a shared vision of creating unique and engaging games. This transition began a journey filled with challenges, learning, and growth.

At first, resources were limited, and every decision had a significant impact. One of the biggest early challenges was developing a custom game engine tailored to our needs. The first version, however, didn’t perform as expected, forcing the team to rethink and rebuild the technology from scratch. While this setback could have been discouraging, our small team’s enthusiasm and determination turned it into a learning experience.

Despite these hurdles, the studio atmosphere was dynamic and full of creative energy. Working in a shared space allowed constant discussions, quick feedback loops, and daily brainstorming sessions on game features and visuals. This hands-on, collaborative approach shaped BGaming’s early identity, fostering a culture of innovation and teamwork.

Our first official release under the BGaming name was Rocket Dice. Though simple, it was an important milestone. It proved that the team could create and launch games independently. With each new project, our skills and processes improved, setting the foundation for future success.

A major breakthrough came with the release of Elvis Frog in Vegas. This game wasn’t just another title; it reflected everything we had learned up to that point. The synergy between game design, development, and creative vision was stronger than ever, as shown in the final product. Elvis Frog in Vegas became a defining moment for BGaming, proving that we had found the rhythm.

With growing experience came expansion. We refined our approach, optimised workflows, and focused on delivering high-quality, player-friendly games. This commitment to innovation and user experience led to the creation of standout titles like Burning Chilli, Aztec Clusters, Aviamasters, Merge Up, and Snoop Dog Dollars. Each game was about BGaming’s evolution, demonstrating technical expertise and a deep understanding of player preferences.

The people behind BGaming’s success

BGaming’s growth has always been driven by its people. What started as a small group of 10 is now a company of nearly 270, with each team member contributing their expertise to our success.

As BGaming expanded, we maintained a core principle — a supportive environment where everyone has the opportunity to grow. This commitment to personal and professional development has been central to our journey.

Personally, my path at BGaming has been full of growth. I began as a project manager, then moved into game production, and now serve as the CPO. I discovered my true passion wasn’t just managing processes but being part of the creative process. Transitioning into production allowed me to combine strategic thinking with a hands-on role in shaping games.

As a producer, I became more involved in product strategy and scaling. It wasn’t just about creating individual games anymore; it was about building an entire product ecosystem, managing project portfolios, and exploring growth opportunities. Eventually, the CPO role became a natural progression, combining creativity, analytics, and long-term vision to guide both product development and the company’s future.

Even as BGaming grows, the essence of our success remains the same: a dedicated team working together to create something special. With each step forward, new possibilities open up for everyone contributing to our success.

BGaming’s path to industry recognition

Over the last seven years, BGaming has made great strides in expanding its game portfolio, forming solid partnerships, and gaining recognition in the industry. One of the key factors in our success has been our ability to grow while maintaining the core values that made us strong from the start. Many of the original team members are still with us, and we’ve added new leaders who bring fresh ideas and energy.

A significant turning point for BGaming was when we decided to branch out from slots and explore crash games. Our first crash game, Space XY, was a challenge. We had to build it from the ground up, as it’s a different type of game than slots. There were many obstacles along the way, but the team persevered, and now we have several successful crash games in our portfolio.

At the same time, we focused on strengthening partnerships, resulting in a network of over 2,000 clients. Our Business Account Management team played a crucial role, building trust and ensuring the importance of genuine, long-term customer relationships.

We’ve also expanded beyond just game development. We began publishing games and encouraged our team to participate in hackathons, which allowed them to bring their ideas to life in new ways. We also launched the “When Art Meets Gaming” project, which showed that gaming can be a platform for both creativity and social change.

Our growth and efforts have not gone unnoticed. In 2024, BGaming was honoured with several prestigious awards, including the CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards, SBC Awards, and the SiGMA Europe B2B Award for Best Game Studio.

Final words

Looking back at BGaming’s journey over the past seven years, it’s clear that our commitment to innovation and a strong team spirit has driven our growth. From our humble beginnings with just a handful of people to a company of nearly 270, we’ve faced every challenge with determination, learning from each experience.

As we continue to expand, our focus remains on blending creativity, technology, and player experience to create high-quality, player-centric games. And with the foundation we’ve built, we’re ready to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead.