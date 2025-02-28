Minister confirms date for UK gambling levy

Gambling minister Baroness Twycross spoke at the BGC AGM.

UK.- The British gambling minister Baroness Twycross has confirmed the date for the introduction of the new mandatory gambling levy in the UK. Addressing the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) AGM 2025, the minister from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport said the levy to fund problem gambling research, education and treatment would start on April 6.

Gambling Commission-licensed operators will make their first payments under the new scheme on October 1. The rate that operators will pay will vary from 0.1 per cent of gross gambling yield (GGY) for pool betting licensees to 1.1 per cent of GGY for online gambling operators.

As announced last November, the levy aims to raise a guaranteed £100m+ in funding via a tiered system. The NHS will be the primary commissioner of the RET Levy and will oversee the distribution of funds, half of which will stay with NHS England, NHS Scotland and NHS Wales.

The Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) will serve as Prevention Commissioner, overseeing 30 per cent of funding for gambling harm prevention, including public health campaigns and frontline training. The remaining 20 per cent will go to UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) to fund research on gambling-related harm.

Baroness Twycross

Baroness Twycross said: “I am sure many of you will have followed the progress of the statutory gambling levy in Parliament over the last few weeks. The legislation has been affirmed by both Houses and became law on Tuesday this week. It will come into force on 6 April, and operators will be required to make their first levy payments by 1 October.”

She added: “We are working at pace with the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, NHS England, UK Research and Innovation, and partners in Scotland and Wales, to build robust foundations for the future system. It is crucial we put the right commissioning, accountability, and governance arrangements in place.”

More gambling reforms

Meanwhile, new online slot stake limits of £5 for adults and £2 for 18-24-year-olds will enter into force on May 21. Changes are also finally on the way for land-based casinos, which will be allowed to offer sports betting. All casinos will be subject to the same sliding scale for machine entitlements, but there is still not date for the change.

Twycross also vowed to address public concerns about gambling advertising. She said: “We know that some people feel inundated with gambling adverts, especially during sports broadcasts. It is important that the industry leads on evaluating the scale and impact of gambling advertising, using the best available evidence to guide responsible practices.”

She also said the government would be working with the Gambling Commission to address illegal gambling. She said: “Vigilance is vital when the illegal market threatens revenue for licensed operators and the safety of consumers. The reforms we have introduced, in collaboration with the Gambling Commission, strike a balance between industry growth and enhanced player protections.”