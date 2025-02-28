Georgia sports betting resolution fails to pass Senate committee

SR 131 proposed a statewide referendum on sports betting legalisation.

US.- Georgia Senate Resolution 131 (SR 131), which proposed a statewide referendum, on the legalisation of sports betting, failed to pass the Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee.

Brandon Beach, Billy Hickman, Lee Anderson, and Carden Summers proposed the bill, which was an adaptation of previous attempts to legalise gambling. If the measure were approved and the referendum had gone in favour in November, it would have legalised both online sports betting and casino gambling.

A minimum of eight casino gaming licences would been awarded by a new Georgia Gaming Commission (GGC) with one skin per licence. Summers said the measure would have divided tax revenue evenly among Georgia’s 159 counties. A 20 per cent tax rate on gross income was proposed.

Last year, lawmakers in Georgia failed to reach a consensus on how to allocate tax revenues generated by online sports betting. As a result, the House of Representatives did not vote on legislation to allow a referendum.