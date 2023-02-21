William Hill to sponsor Grand National

The sports betting brand has sealed a three-year deal to sponsor the UK’s most famous horse racing event.

UK.- William Hill has announced that it has closed a three-year deal for sponsorship of the Grand National. It will be the racing event’s official betting partner. William Hill will also sponsor three races held during the event at Aintree starting this year.

The betting operator will be the title sponsor of the Grade 1 William Hill Aintree Hurdle on April 13, the William Hill Handicap Hurdle on April 14 and the Grade 3 William Hill Handicap Chase on April 15.

William Hill, which now belongs to 888 in Europe, has announced non runner, money back terms for the event, which means that bets will be refunded to customers’ accounts if the horse they bet on does not compete.

Daryl West, William Hill’s head of sponsorship, social and PR said: “The Grand National Festival at Aintree is one of the pinnacles of the National Hunt calendar and we are delighted to be involved as the official betting partner for the next three years.

“Horseracing is a vital part of our heritage, and it was an easy decision for us to support not just the biggest race in the sport but a huge event in the annual sporting calendar.”

Dickon White, Aintree and North West regional director at The Jockey Club, said: “William Hill is synonymous with horse racing in this country so we are thrilled they are going to be involved with our flagship meeting at Aintree for the next three years.”

In January, 888 Holdings announced the departure of CEO Itai Pazner after four years in the position. The company, which bought William Hill’s European business last year, is looking for a replacement. Non-executive chair Lord Mendelsohn will step in as executive chair and Andria Vidler has been named chair of the ESG committee.