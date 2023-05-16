William Hill to donate Eurovision betting profits to Ukraine

Profits from Eurovision betting will be donated to the Support Ukraine initiative.

UK.- Ukraine may not have won Eurovision 2023, with the favourites Sweden taking the glory. However, 888’s William Hill is ensuring that its £200,000 in betting profits will help Ukrainians in the UK. It’s promised to donate all Eurovision betting profits to Support Ukraine, which provides aid to displaced Ukrainians in the UK and their families abroad.

A record 9.9 million British viewers tuned in for the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday. The final should have been hosted in Ukraine because the country won last year’s contest. Due to the war with Russia, Liverpool stepped in as an alternative venue. The contest was won by Sweden’s Loreen, which had odds of 4/7.

William Hill spokesperson Lee Phelps said: “We’re proud to be able to donate £200,000 to the Ukrainian appeal, giving much-needed food, toys and humanitarian aid to the thousands of Ukrainians now based in the UK, as well as for their families back in Ukraine.

“Anyone that placed a bet this weekend on the Eurovision has helped the cause, regardless of if their bet slip was a winner.

“It has been over a year since millions of Ukrainians had their worlds turned upside down, and on the weekend of a Eurovision that should be being held in Kyiv, it is a stark reminder that the fight is ever-present – but so too are the relief efforts, and the resilience shown by a nation with a heart of steel. We are proud to be able to offer financial support to those Ukrainians who need it most.”

A spokesperson for Support Ukraine said: “We are immensely grateful for all the support Ukrainians have received from the UK and British people, and for their grand offer to host Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine.

“We are especially thankful to William Hill for their fantastic gesture to donate all profits from betting on the event to our cause. We are deeply touched by this donation of £200,000. The money will help provide necessities to those affected on or near to the front line and de-occupied territories, including medical aid such as medicine and much needed medical evacuation vehicles.”

It’s not the first time that a gambling operator has donated funds to relief efforts following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Soon after the start of the invasion last year, the Gaming Industry for Ukraine initiative on GoFundMe raised funds for the charity Choose Love’s Ukraine Crisis Fundraiser.

