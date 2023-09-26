William Hill contracts Twenty3 content

It will use the provider’s content Toolbox product.

US.- Twenty3 has announced that William Hill has joined its list of customers for its Content Toolbox product for graphics and visualisations.

Lee Baker, organic social and content manager for William Hill, said: “At William Hill, we’re proud of our heritage and our expertise in the sport and gaming space. The Content Toolbox allows us to leverage our reputation of being one of the most respected and knowledgeable brands in the industry for the digital age.

Andrew Cox, Twenty3 Co-CEO, added: “With sports betting enthusiasts spoilt for choice when it comes to football markets that they can bet on, our tools are incredibly useful at helping operators and affiliates deliver targeted and timely content both pre-match or in-play.”