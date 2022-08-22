Station Casinos donates $120,000 to Public Education Foundation

The money is going toward the foundation’s “Smart Start” education program in Las Vegas.

US.- Representatives from Station Casinos presented a $120,000 donation to the Public Education Foundation, a non-profit group that works with Las Vegas valley public schools to support students and teachers. The ceremony was held at Whitney Elementary School.

The money from the donations is expected to go toward the foundation’s “Smart Start” education program, which benefits 11 partner schools throughout Clark County.

Bob Finch, chief operating officer for Station Casinos, said in a statement: “We are proud to be able to continue our long-standing partnership with the Public Education Foundation and provide our local schools with the supplies they need.”

Finch also said: “Our properties do an amazing job contributing to our partner schools year after year, providing support that the students, teachers and staff need to ensure they have the best school year possible.”

KSNV reported students got gift bags filled with school supplies, while teachers and staff got treats and a custom cake. In addition, Station Casinos says employees at all properties delivered thousands of back-to-school items at classes leading up to the start of the school year.

Station Casinos’ plans for Las Vegas

Station Casinos has purchased 126 acres of land at the south of Las Vegas Strip. It’s paid around $172m to buy land at the southwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue from Michael Gaughan, the founder of Coast Casinos.

Station Casinos said it was “excited about the potential of this site as a local and regional destination casino resort.”

The news comes shortly after the company announced the demolition of three Station Casinos properties that have been since lockdown for the Covid 19 pandemic began in March 2020. Station Casinos president Scott Kreeger said in a statement: “These properties have been an important part of our business over many years, so it is not without sadness that we announce these permanent closures.

Station Casinos owns Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch, Palace Station, Boulder Station, Sunset Station and Santa Fe Station. The group broke ground earlier this year on its Durango Casino and Resort near the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive.