Why people should watch Paris Saint-Germain v Cerezo Osaka

1xBet announces one of the most interesting football struggles between East and West.

Press release.- Pre-season Asia tours and friendly matches with local grandees have long become mandatory for top European clubs. Even the most popular teams do not miss the opportunity to expand their fan base through the steadily growing Asian market.

That is why the eyes of the global betting company 1xBet are turned to the Land of the Rising Sun, where Paris Saint-Germain will be examining Cerezo Osaka.

On July 28, the Parisians will visit Japanese Osaka for a pre-season tour, where they will play with the local club Cerezo Osaka. Last season, the French superclub won the league title for the 11th time and came out on this indicator in first place in Ligue 1 history.

World-famous stars shine in the team – Neymar, Marco Verratti, and Gianluigi Donnarumma. This summer, Luis Enrique was appointed head coach of the Parisians. The PSG management believes that the illustrious manager, who took the treble with Barcelona in 2015, will give the Parisians the mental confidence to new achievements in the Champions League.

In the off-season, the French top club has significantly increased. Among the ambitious newcomers is the Spanish Marco Asensio. He won the Champions League three times with Real Madrid and will share the winning experience with new partners. For the past 10 years, PSG has been in a desperate hunt for the Champions League Cup, so the arrival of Enrique and Asensio is another step towards fulfilling the dream of the Parisians.

Cerezo Osaka is one of the Japanese football leaders and plays well in the current championship, but the match against Paris Saint-Germain is a big challenge for any team. The opportunity to fight the European giant in the 50,000-seat home arena before millions of TV viewers do not appear daily, so Sakura will undoubtedly do everything possible to win.

These exhibition games are a chance for Asian players to attract the attention of European scouts. For many Cerezo Osaka footballers, the “friendly match” is perhaps the most important game in their sports career. Moreover, the Parisians have already confirmed their substantive interest in Asian athletes. This summer, South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in moved from Mallorca to PSG.

However, one should not think that only the underdog wants to win. Paris Saint-Germain takes these matches very seriously. Last year, the team completed their Japanese tour, defeating three opponents with a total score of 11-3. It won’t be any easier for PSG’s rivals on the 2023 summer tour, as Luis Enrique needs to care about the first-team practice and still play at a level that will impress current and potential partners.

Choosing big and ambitious brands as reliable sponsors and partners is a common strategy for the Parisian superclub. PSG actively cooperates with sports equipment manufacturer Nike, the betting company 1xBet, Qatar Airways, computer games developer EA Sports, and many other top-level companies.