1xBet took part at the SiGMA Asia 2023 international exhibition

For four days, industry representatives talked about their achievements and shared experiences.

Press release.- The largest gambling exhibition of the region was held in Manila from July 19 to 22 and brought together the leaders of the global gambling, betting and affiliate marketing industry. The international betting company 1xBet actively participated in the forum events and also became one of its sponsors.

The meeting place was the SMX Convention Center – the largest Manila exhibition centre. For four days, industry representatives talked about their achievements, shared their experiences, and established contacts with potential partners and customers.

“We thank the SiGMA Asia 2023 exhibition organizers for arranging a dialogue between the industry’s best representatives. In Manila, we found new friends, talked about the benefits of the affiliate program, and are already preparing for future collaborative projects – after all, the Asian market has huge potential and is very important for our company,” 1xBet representatives noted.

See also: 1xBet reached the prestigious SiGMA Asia Awards 2023 final

iGB L!VE Amsterdam 2023

From July 11 to July 14, Amsterdam hosted one of the world’s largest events in the gambling industry – the iGB L!VE Amsterdam 2023 exhibition. More than 6,000 gambling business representatives from 110 countries, including the global betting company 1xBet, gathered under the roof of the RAI Amsterdam conference complex.

During the exhibition, affiliates, gambling product operators, and betting company representatives discussed the gambling business prospects and new successful strategies. Also, the event guests listened to 207 speakers who shared their vision of the industry’s future and answered questions. Together with thoughtful networking, iGB L!VE has become one of the most important events of the year.