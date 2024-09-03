What are the gambling regulations in Eastern Europe: Insight by Rossi McKee

Mrs McKee went on to share insights into how these regulatory developments are shaping the future of the gaming industry in the region.

Press release.- Rossi McKee discussed regional gambling regulations at SiGMA East Europe in Budapest during her participation in a panel discussion focused on responsible gaming practices. Mrs McKee, a prominent advocate for responsible gaming and the Founder of the Responsible Gaming Foundation, shared her insights on the evolving regulatory landscape across Eastern Europe and the Balkans.

During the discussion, McKee provided an in-depth analysis of the recent regulatory changes, with a particular focus on Bulgaria’s new legislation, which imposes significant restrictions on gambling advertising. She emphasized that these changes are indicative of a broader trend towards stronger player protection measures across the region. “When implementing regulations, especially concerning the safer gambling measures and player protection the specifics of the local market should be taken into account,” Rossi McKee noted.

Mrs McKee went on to share insights into how these regulatory developments are shaping the future of the gaming industry in the region. She stressed the importance of operators proactively integrating responsible gaming practices into their business models, not only to comply with regulations but also to build long-term trust and loyalty among players.

In her discussion, McKee highlighted the ongoing work of the Responsible Gaming Foundation in Bulgaria. The Foundation has been instrumental in supporting operators through these regulatory transitions, offering resources and guidance on implementing responsible gaming measures. Initiatives such as the “On Focus: Responsible Gaming” campaign have been particularly impactful, helping operators align with new regulations while maintaining a focus on player protection.

The panel also explored how similar regulatory frameworks could be effectively adapted across different cultural contexts in Eastern Europe and the Balkans. The discussion underscored the importance of collaboration among regulators, operators, and industry stakeholders to ensure that responsible gaming becomes an integral part of the industry’s growth strategy.