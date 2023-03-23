West Virginia online casinos see record revenue in February

The state’s online casinos recorded $12.4m in revenue.

US.- West Virginia online casinos recorded $12.4m in revenue in February, up 55 per cent compared to the same month in 2022. It’s a new single-month record in the state and makes five consecutive months with at least $10m in revenue.

BetMGM and FanDuel led the way, registering $6.4m in revenue: 51.6 per cent of the total. West Virginia’s five physical sportsbooks lost over half a million dollars in $4.3m in bets.

Recently, the West Virginia senate approved Senate Bill 62, which would allow satellite casinos in the state. The legislation was passed by 25 votes to eight and now passes to the House of Delegates.

The bill would allow the owners of racetrack casinos in Kanawha, Ohio, Hancock and Jefferson counties to approach their county commissions if they are interested in running satellite locations. If the commission approves their application, it would go to a countywide referendum.