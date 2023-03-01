West Virginia passes satellite casino bill

The bill will now go through the House of Delegates.

US.- The West Virginia senate has approved Senate Bill 62, which would allow satellite casinos in the state. The legislation was passed by 25 votes to eight and now passes to the House of Delegates.

The bill would allow the owners of racetrack casinos in Kanawha, Ohio, Hancock and Jefferson counties to approach their county commissions if they are interested in running satellite locations. If the commission approves their application, it would go to a countywide referendum.

“They would have to make an application and then it would have to go before voters in that county,” said senator Eric Nelson, who sponsors the bill. “It’s very similar to a bill that was introduced in the House in 2019 and introduced here last year.”

Nelson described the bill as a chance to create jobs: “I think this is another way of looking at economic development in the four counties that currently racetracks,” the senator said.

