West Virginia introduces new problem gambling data sharing bill

House Bill 5668 was introduced last week and would establish a Responsible Gaming and Research Act (RGRA). The RGRA would require gambling operators to share information with responsible gaming experts.

The new responsible gambling bill would apply to all state retail and online gambling operators, who would need to provide West Virginia University (WVU) with data monthly, quarterly, or annually. All player data would be anonymous.

West Virginia joins the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement

Last year, West Virginia joined the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement (MSIGA), allowing online poker players in the state to play against players from other member jurisdictions. The other states in the agreement are Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey and Delaware, where the agreement was launched in 2014.

West Virginia igaming service providers interested in offering multi-state poker will have to submit a letter of intent and gain necessary approvals from West Virginia and other member states before going live.