Pennsylvania gaming revenue sets new record

The Sports betting handle hit a new monthly high.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has reported its gaming figures for November. The combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached a record $562.3m. That’s a 26 per cent increase year-over-year and up 13.2 per cent from October.

Revenue from retail slot machines was $201.5m, a 6.21 per cent increase year-on-year. The number of slot machines in operation was 24,474, down from 25,035 in November 2023. Total tax revenue from table games was $12.8m.

Online gaming revenue rose by 26.88 per cent to $200.4m. Meanwhile, the sports betting handle reached a new monthly high of $935.5m, up 0.15 per cent year-over-year. Revenue was a record $77.09m, 498 per cent higher when compared to November 2023. Of the total revenue, 71.6m was registered online and $5.4m at retail locations.

Tax revenue generated collectively through regulated gaming and fantasy contests was $232.8m. Tax revenue generated from igaming was $88.5m.