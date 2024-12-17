Online gambling in Uzbekistan: regulatory framework confirmed

The new regulatory framework means an end to the ban on gambling in Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan.- The government has confirmed the timeline for the launch of regulated online gambling in Uzbekistan. The new regulatory framework approved on December 6 will be implemented from January 1.

The new legislation allows the National Agency for Prospective Projects (NAPP) to issue five-year licences for online gambling and for lottery operations. The move comes after president Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree in April to end the ban on gambling in Uzbekistan, which was imposed by the then president Islam Karimov in 2007.

Requirements for online gambling licences in Uzbekistan

The licence fee for gambling and lottery licences will be 18.75m soums (€1390), and operators will pay 1 per cent of proceeds to a dedicated fund.

Online gambling operators and must have authorised capital of at least 56.25bn soums (€4.m) and a reserve fund of 28.125bn (€2m). These levels are lower for lottery operators, which must have authorised capital of 20.625bn soums (€1.5m) and a reserve fund of 15bn (€1m).

The new regulatory framework for online gambling in Uzbekistan also imposes certain rules and restrictions. Operators must use a .uz domain and gaming software must be certified by a licensing authority.

Lottery operators must destine 50 per cent of income from traditional lottery and 75 per cent from electronic lottery to prizes. The volume of tickets issued in the first year must not exceed five times the lottery operator’s own funds. As for betting markets, there will be a prohibition on betting on youth sports and on local events, including sports and political processes.

Customers must be aged over 18 and must be identified digitally. They will need to provide a photo of their passport, and all gambling will be monitored via a single state register.

There will also be a list of people who suffer from gambling addiction based on self-reporting or reporting by relatives. People on the list will be blocked from gambling for up to five years. Other people may be banned from gambling based on factors including age, health, sources of income and court-imposed restrictions.