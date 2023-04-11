F12 Mania scores a goal in Brazil, with WeAreLottery

F12 Mania has launched on WeAreLottery and WeAreGame’s white-label platform solution, offering players access to some of the world’s biggest online lotteries.

Press release.- Brazilian lottery site F12 Mania is now live, thanks to WeAreLottery and WeAreGame’s white-label platform solution. It’s bound to be a huge hit in South America’s biggest country.

F12 Mania – the Home of Mega F12 Lottery!

The impressive new website is packed with plenty for Brazilian players to get excited about. Simple and easy to use, the eye-catching design showcases the biggest online lotteries from around the world. Not satisfied with small-win games, big names such as PowerBall, MegaMillion, Euro Jackpot, EuroMillions, Super Enalotto, New York Lotto, Florida Lotto, and MEGA Millions can all be played. Best of all, F12 Mania’s lotteries all come equipped with eye-watering jackpots of seriously life-changing proportions.

The most special of all has to be the official and exclusive Mega F12 lottery, which takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at 8 pm (Brasília time). It has mega big-win potential to keep even the most seasoned lottery players happy.

Players can quickly check all lottery results on the site after each draw in one simple click. They also have the option to buy packages to make it easier to take part regularly and can even buy F12 Mania Gift Cards. F12 Mania already has plenty of enticing special offers and promotions in the pipeline and players can get all the latest news from their News Blogs page.

Futsal Ambassador – Falcão

One of the first things visitors to the site will see is the face of brand ambassador Alessandro Rosa Vieira, or as millions of people across the globe will know him, Falcão!

Falcão is a national hero to millions of futsal fans. Now retired, he is not only known for his powerful left foot and dynamic skills on the court, but he’s also the world’s all-time leading futsal goalscorer in men’s international matches.

Iconic Falcão was named the Best Futsal Player in the World, not once but four times (2004, 2006, 2011 and 2012) and won the FIFA Futsal World Cup Golden Shoe in 2004 and the Golden Ball twice, in 2004 and 2008. His YouTube channel currently has over one million subscribers who enjoy learning futsal tricks and hearing tales from his epic career.

Falcão is already the face and ambassador of the main F12 Bet betting site where futsal is a big draw for fans across all of Brazil.

WeAreLottery & White Label Solutions

F12 uses our custom-designed lottery white-label solution. Our white-label solutions can create a standalone lottery product or complement your existing iGaming venture. Being a mobile-first provider means players can enjoy their favourite games seamlessly across all devices.

Our lottery solutions offer cross-sell opportunities for clients, prizes, sweepstakes, auctions, instant win games for players, and even the potential to sell branded merchandise. Clients get the most out of their money with tailored marketing automation, fast and secure payments, full insurance, clear analytics, and great customer management. We provide a hassle-free experience that’s rewarding and enjoyable for everyone.

WeAreGame Partnership

According to F12 Mania’s News Blog about lotteries in Brazil, a recent survey of over 3,000 people showed Brazilians play the most online lotteries – more than anywhere else in the world. With this in mind, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for everyone at F12 Mania. This is only the start of our exciting journey together.