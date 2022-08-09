Washington’s Silver Reef Casino signs deal with US Integrity

Lummi Nation-owned Silver Reef opened its doors in 2002 and renovated in 2013.

US Integrity will provide the casino and Lummi Tribal Gaming Agency with integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard.

The sports betting monitoring firm analyses data sets to “proactively identify irregular contest-level, officiating & wagering patterns”. Lummi Nation-owned Silver Reef opened its doors in 2002 and was renovated in 2013, adding 225 slot machines. Now, the casino will add a sportsbook.

Lummi Tribal Gaming Commission chairman Sean Lawrence said: “We are extremely excited to be working with US Integrity as we roll out regulated sports betting at Silver Reef Casino. The partnership with US Integrity will give us the ability to identify possible betting abnormalities in real-time and enable potentially suspicious wagering activity to be identified immediately, creating a safe, fun betting environment for our guests.”

US Integrity CEO and co-founder Matthew Holt added: “US Integrity is proud to partner with Silver Reef Casino and the Lummi Nation and assist in their expansion of regulated sports wagering in Washington.

“US Integrity’s mission is to provide conflict-free, best-in-class insights & compliance solutions to our clients. We are looking forward to working with the exceptional team at Silver Reef Casino. Their commitment to instilling the highest integrity standards align with US Integrity’s initiative to ensure that sports wagering remains fair and safe.”

Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment, a Tohono O’odham Nation enterprise, also recently signed a deal with US Integrity to use its monitoring services and proprietary dashboard.

US Integrity signs deal with MaximBet

In July, US Integrity announced a comprehensive partnership with the online sports betting and gambling company MaximBet to provide integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard.

MaximBet has market access to expand to multiple jurisdictions throughout the US and Ontario over the next years. The mobile sportsbook is already live in Indiana, Iowa, Colorado and Pennsylvania.