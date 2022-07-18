Desert Diamond Casinos enlists US Integrity sports betting platform protection

The firm will provide its monitoring services through its proprietary dashboard.

US.- Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment, an Tohono O’odham Nation enterprise, has signed a deal with US Integrity to use its monitoring services and proprietary dashboard. The move will allow it to conduct analysis to identify irregular contest-level, officiating, and wagering platforms.

Mike Bean, CEO of the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise, said: “We are extremely excited to be working with US Integrity as we grow our locally-operated mobile sports betting platform.”

“Having US Integrity as a partner furthers our commitment to ensuring the safest mobile experience for our guests. US Integrity’s system provides the ability to identify potentially suspicious wagering activity in real time.”

Matthew Holt, US Integrity’s CEO and co-founder, added: “US Integrity is proud to partner with Desert Diamond Casinos and assist with the protection of their sports-betting platform. US Integrity’s mission is to provide conflict-free, best-in-class insights and compliance solutions to our clients.

“We are looking forward to working with the outstanding team at Desert Diamond Casinos. Their commitment to fair and safe sports wagering aligns with the integrity standards US Integrity aims to uphold throughout the legalised sports-betting market.”

In February of this year, Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment launched its mobile sportsbook operation, with the company also including retail sportsbooks in three of its four properties. Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment launched its sportsbook at its Sahuarita and West Valley locations in Arizona.

The first phase of operations, which includes six betting kiosks at the Sahuarita location and eight at the West Valley sportsbook, went live after a ribbon-cutting ceremony with leaders from the Tohono O’odham Nation and the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise.

Arizona sports betting handle hits $512.9m in April

Arizona’s sports betting handle came in at $512.9m in April, according to the Arizona Department of Gaming. That’s a drop of 25.8 per cent from a record $691m in bets in March. Sportsbooks made $29.2m in gross profits after federal tax. The hold for operators was 5.7 per cent.

After deducting $12.7m in free bets and other promotions, sportsbook operators posted a taxable revenue of about $16.5m. Arizona taxes retail sportsbooks at 8 per cent and online sportsbooks at 10 per cent, so the state recouped $1.6m in “privilege fees.”

