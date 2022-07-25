US Integrity signs deal with MaximBet

US Integrity will provide its monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard in the US and Canada.

US.- U.S. Integrity has announced a comprehensive partnership with the online sports betting and gambling company MaximBet to provide integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard.

MaximBet has market access to expand to multiple jurisdictions throughout the US and Ontario over the next years. The mobile sportsbook is already live in Indiana, Iowa, Colorado and Pennsylvania.

Trish Wheaton, director of compliance at MaximBet, said: “The safety and integrity of the sports betting and online casino experience at MaximBet is of utmost importance, and we are thrilled to be working with U.S. Integrity as we expand across the regulated US and Canadian market. U.S. Integrity’s proactive approach to maintaining integrity will play a pivotal role in detecting potentially suspicious wagering activity.”

Matthew Holt, US Integrity’s CEO & co-founder, added: “U.S. Integrity is proud to partner with MaximBet and assist as they grow their brand across the US and Canadian regulated sports wagering market. US Integrity’s mission is to provide conflict-free, best-in-class insights & compliance solutions to our clients. We are looking forward to working with the exceptional team at MaximBet.

“All our partners are committed to the highest integrity standards, and they are no exception. These types of partnerships help ensure sports betting integrity and strengthen the unique & proprietary anomaly detection tools we have developed at US Integrity.”

Owned and operated by Carousel Group, MaximBet recently brought in rap icon Nicki Minaj as a strategic advisor to the board and creative director for Maxim magazine.

Penn National Gaming and US Integrity sign partnership

In April, Penn National Gaming and US Integrity signed a comprehensive partnership for the US and Canadian regulated markets. USI supplies Penn National with its integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard. The firm also provides Penn National with analysis across data to identify irregular contest-level, officiating and wagering patterns.

Chris Soriano, chief compliance officer of Penn National, said: “We are excited to be working with U.S. Integrity as we continue to expand our industry-leading brands Barstool Sportsbook and theScore Bet across the regulated U.S. and Canadian markets.