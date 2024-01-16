WA.Technology welcomes Sander Koch as chief strategy officer

Sander Koch brings an extensive skill set to the team, including business strategy, strategic consulting, corporate finance, business transformation and due diligence

Press release.- With a career spanning over 18 years in the management consulting industry, Sander Koch brings his expertise and insight to WA.Technology as its new chief strategy officer (CSO).

Sander Koch, who holds a Master of Science in Business Economics from Erasmus University Rotterdam, is a figure in the management consulting industry. His most recent role was as a Partner at Arthur D. Little in Dubai, where he led the TIME (Telecommunications, Information, Media, and Electronics) practice.

Besides, his expertise in corporate strategy spans strategic planning and implementation, commercial operations in marketing and sales, and organisational design and effectiveness. Furthermore, before joining Arthur D. Little, Sander co-founded Novo Management Consultants in Dubai, a specialised consulting firm focusing on the telecom market in the Middle East.

Tim Scoffham, CEO of WA.Technology, said: “Sander’s appointment as chief strategy officer marks a significant milestone in our company’s journey.

“His understanding of the sector and strategic acumen align perfectly with our vision for the future. We are confident that with Sander on board, WA.Technology will achieve new levels of success in the industry.”

Sander joins WA.Technology at a pivotal moment as the company is expanding its comprehensive igaming suite, including exciting updates via its WA.Sports and WA.Fantasy verticals. His expertise makes him the ideal person to navigate WA.Technology through the strategic igaming landscape.

Moreover, the WA.Fantasy team is gearing up to launch the B2B Daily Fantasy Sports Network (DFS) in early 2024. This innovative product addresses the common liquidity issue in fantasy games by forming a robust network similar to poker networks for bigger prizes, providing sportsbooks and casinos with unique gamified products, setting them apart in the market.

In addition, WA.Sports’s updated sportsbook provision will enhance its offerings with features like live streaming, Betbuilder, Free Bets Campaigns, new Front End layouts, and more that promise a more personalised and immersive user experience tailored to player preferences.