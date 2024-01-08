WA.Technology appoints Francesco La Deda as chief financial officer

La Deda will lead the company´s finance department to ensure an accelerated performance into 2024.

Press release.- To ensure WA.Technology’s accelerated performance into 2024 and beyond, Francesco La Deda, qualified finance executive with a commercial finance and business planning track record, will lead finance department as the chief financial officer.

The new CFO joins WA.Technology following a career spanning more than two decades, where he contributed to major blue-chip companies in the media, technology, and FMCG sectors. His recent Vice President of Commercial Finance role at Aristocrat included accomplishments across Eastern Europe and North America.

Commenting on his new role, Francesco La Deda said, “I look forward to using my experience to drive the company’s financial health and contribute to its ambitious growth plans and mission for the future. I am eager to help WA.Technology achieve new heights of success working closely with the fantastic, talented team.”

His expertise in driving financial strategy will be invaluable to WA.Technology as it continues to expand its global footprint in the competitive iGaming market. Francesco’s skill set, encompassing company valuation, financial modelling, and competitive analysis, perfectly fits WA.Technology’s vision for the future.

In addition, WA.Technology’s CEO Tim Scoffham said, “We are delighted to welcome Francesco to our executive team. His extensive experience and impressive track record in finance and strategy make him perfect to lead our financial operations. His insights and leadership will be integral to our growth in the sector.”

Francesco is a first-time pass CIMA qualified professional, boasting an MBA from Cambridge Judge Business School and an MSc in Management from Bocconi University. His multilingual proficiency in English, Italian, and French further underscores his capability to lead financial operations in WA.Technology’s diverse international markets.