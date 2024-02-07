WA.Technology announces global alliance with Lottery.com

WA.Technology announced its alliance with the leading online lottery brand Lottery.com. The announcement was made at ICE London 2024.

Press release.- WA.Technology, announced its alliance with leading online lottery brand Lottery.com. The agreement and the combined operational partnership mark a significant step in WA.Technology and WA.Lottery‘s expanding reach into new markets and Lottery.com’s global growth strategy across Africa, the Pacific Region, Brazil, and other parts of Latin America.

Under this alliance, WA.Technology will extend its full spectrum of iGaming platform solutions and manage daily operational activities to support Lottery.com’s expansion. This will encompass a range of services, including affiliate and lead generation strategies, comprehensive legal services, compliance, regulatory, and financial management. The aim is to maximize Lottery.com’s earning potential in global markets over the coming years.

The agreement comes when the global lottery industry is witnessing substantial growth, driven by the increasing popularity of mobile and online lottery sales. WA.Technology, with its leading WA.Lottery solutions, assist existing and new lottery operators in capitalizing on new opportunities in their target markets.

Tim Scoffham, CEO of WA.Technology, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This is a fantastic step in the journey of WA.Technology, and we are excited to be on board with this esteemed lottery brand. We love their vision for creating a global destination for lotteries and are thrilled that Lottery.com has chosen us to be their operational partner. With over 200 team members worldwide, we are perfectly positioned to support and help them achieve their goals and see their vision come to life.”

Meanwhile, Matthew McGahan, CEO and Chairman of Lottery.com, added, “Our new relationship with WA.Technology marks a pivotal moment in Lottery.com’s growth strategy, especially in the burgeoning South American market. By leveraging WA’s operational efficiencies and proven expertise in this region, we are poised to enhance our global footprint significantly.”

Then, he added: “This collaboration allows us to concentrate more effectively on US ticket operations, the relaunch of the WinTogether sweepstakes business, and the roll-out of Sports.com. We are confident that our purchase of WA.Technology’s robust platform and its comprehensive iGaming solutions will complement our vision for global expansion, helping to make Lottery.com a household name in the lottery domain worldwide.”

WA.Technology’s commitment to this new agreement reflects the company’s dedication to global expansion and its capability to deliver tailored solutions in a wide range of global markets with a significant impact on online lotteries.

WA.Technology’s specialist lottery vertical, WA.Lottery is the ultimate toolkit for new lottery ventures, offering a diverse range of 70+ global lotteries, personalized gaming options such as sweepstakes and scratch cards, and e-commerce platforms with extensive payment options and jackpot coverage, all complemented by an intelligent management system that enhances user engagement and scales effortlessly to meet the needs of any lottery business.