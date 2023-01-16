Uplatform is ready to rock it at ICE London 2023

Uplatform’s team invite ICE London visitors to join them at stand S2-150.

Press release.- Whether competing in a sport or running a business, having a reliable team is crucial. Uplatform, an online casino and sportsbook platform, might be the team you are looking for. The company invites attendees to visit Uplatform’s booth on February 7–9, 2023, at ICE London 2023 to meet seasoned iGaming industry professionals and boost your business to new heights.

The company invites all the attendees to its stand S2-150 to meet Uplatform’s business development squad, led by team lead Nelli Melik, who has over eight years of experience in iGaming. Explore Uplatform’s award-winning sportsbook, turnkey solutions, and Casino Aggregator to learn how they can help your business grow.

Nelli commented: “Our product portfolio includes a wide range of games for every taste, from industry leaders to up-and-coming studios. We provide our partners with various ready-to-use solutions to choose from, and we tailor our offer to meet their needs and desires for the best iGaming experience.

“At ICE, we will showcase our sportsbook, which has the most market coverage, and our expanded and improved casino aggregator solution and game-changing management tools. Don’t miss out on meeting our incredible Uplatform team and learning about our extensive betting and casino products. Discover how our expert market knowledge and credible solutions can help your company grow in established and emerging markets worldwide.”

Uplatform created the whole Arena of Impressions for this year’s ICE visitors.

Maria Bashkevish, Uplatform’s head of Marketing, commented: “This year, we’ve decided to make our stand more than just a place to get high-quality solutions; as Nelli mentioned, we want to give visitors something completely different. You can count on the cheerful and friendly atmosphere, exciting games, great prizes, and mouthwatering treats at our stand.”

Begin by awakening your strength with a cup of fresh coffee before exploring the rest of Uplatform’s stand. Then The Tournament of Speed is awaiting you! A reaction game in which you must be fast and devise your own strategy to defeat your opponent. You can always try again for more practice to break the record and attempt to become the MVP. The most valuable player will receive the most valuable prize.

After you finish, you’ll hear a whistle and be able to move around Uplaform’s stand and join the League of Bubble Tea Lovers. Special cocktails will be made available to help you regain your strength. Continue around the loop to find the bar with amazing alcoholic beverages; we’re sure you’ll spend some time there while the Uplatform team enlightens and entertains you with interesting conversation. Proceed to the zone with an Edible Mist; it will be a new relaxing experience after such a rich program at the stand.

There are a few more aces up Uplatform’s sleeve.

Get ready for productive time, set up a meeting with Uplatform’s team in advance, and let Uplatform help you achieve your goals.