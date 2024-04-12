Virtual meeting to be held on Tri-Cities casino EIS

The development includes a 184,200-square-foot casino, a 200-room hotel and restaurants.

US.- The Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) has scheduled a virtual public meeting on the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation‘s plans for the first tribal casino in the Tri-Cities in Washington. The meeting will be held on April 24 at 6pm to gather input on the content of an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

The planned development includes a 184,200-square-foot casino, a 200-room hotel, event centre, restaurants and accompanying facilities. Under the oversight of the BIA, a complex procedure is underway to transfer 165 acres of Colville-owned land, situated off Highway 395 and Kartchner Street to federal trust status to facilitate the development.