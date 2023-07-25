Virginia: meeting on Norfolk casino to be held today

City authorities postponed a presentation to the city’s Architecture Review Board scheduled for yesterday.

Casino developers behind the HeadWaters Resort & Casino project in the City of Norfolk, Virginia, are due to meet today (Wednesday) after the city postponed a presentation to the city's Architecture Review Board (ARB) scheduled for yesterday.

Jay Smith, a spokesperson for the project, said yesterday: “Upon the recommendation of the City of Norfolk, HeadWaters Resort & Casino’s development team will not present its application for a Development Certificate to begin construction on the initial phase of its planned $500 m resort and casino project at the ARB meeting today. Instead, the City has asked to meet with the Pamunkey Tribe and its development team tomorrow which the Tribe has agreed to do.”

Developers have submitted updated site plans and new renderings for an updated buildout of the project, now intended to be built in two phases, with an initial phase offering casino gaming space.

The ARB meeting could have put developers before the city’s planning commission as soon as this week. They add there are two recent contradicting letters that give different directions regarding the casino’s construction and land acquisition.

“This continuance of the ARB meeting comes after the receipt by the Tribe of a letter from the City dated July 14th which contradicted the prior direction given to the Tribe and its development team in a March 1, 2023 letter from the City. After receiving the July 14th letter, the Tribe responded with a letter noting the conflicts in the City’s approach and requested a meeting to get clarity from the City on its proposed path to acquire the land and begin construction on the resort as soon as possible.”

