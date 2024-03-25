Virgin Bet named main sponsor for Musselburgh Easter Saturday Raceday

Sunday’s race includes the Queen’s Cup and the Scottish Sprint Cup.

UK.- Virgin Bet has been named the headline sponsor for the Easter Saturday Raceday at Musselburgh Racecourse in Scotland. The event on Sunday includes the £100,000 Queen’s Cup and the Scottish Sprint Cup.

Ric Leask, marketing director at Virgin Bet, said: “We are thrilled to announce Virgin Bet as the headline sponsor for Easter Saturday Raceday at Musselburgh Racecourse. We are passionate about delivering an unparalleled sports betting experience, and there’s no better way to showcase this commitment than by supporting one of the biggest days of racing in the Scottish calendar.”

Aisling Johnston, head of marketing and business development at Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “Virgin Bet coming on board is helping us to be even more ambitious with our plans, so that we can put on the perfect holiday weekend event for all manner of racegoers,” Johnston added.

Virgin Bet held its first Women’s Day social media initiative this month during the Virgin Bet Raceday at Ayr on March 9.

RMG names Ben Dowding as chief betting officer

Racecourse Media Group (RMG) has named Ben Dowding as chief betting officer. Previously director of betting, he takes up the new role with immediate effect to oversee RMG’s newly merged domestic and international betting team.

Dowding joined RMG in March 2013 as head of partnerships and subsequently served as head of B2B before becoming director of betting in 2018. Before joining RMG he worked as sponsorship manager and regional sponsorship manager at The Jockey Club. He also serves as a non-executive director at BocaSports.