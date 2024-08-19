Vermont sports betting handle reaches $9.5m in July

The handle decreased 5.8 per cent from June.

US.- Vermont’s sports betting handle was $9.5m in July, down 5.8 per cent from June. In-state bets totalled $5.9m, down 21.1 per cent. Revenue was $1.15m, up 24.7 per cent. The state’s Department for Liquor and Lottery said sports betting taxes reached $366,664, up 24.4 per cent.

Last month, the Vermont Department of Mental Health (DMH) launched its responsible gaming website for sports bettors. Sports wagering launched in the state in January.