Focus Gaming News | North America | Sports betting

Vermont sports betting handle reaches $20m in first month

Online sports betting launched in Vermont on January 11.
Online sports betting launched in Vermont on January 11.
02/23/24

Online sports betting revenue was $1.1m in January.

US.- Vermont’s online sports betting handle was nearly $20m in January, the new regulated market’s first month. The Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery (DLL) said revenue reached $1.1m. Out-of-state bettors outnumbered in-state bettors 35,583 to 31,275.

Online sports betting launched in the state on January 11. Operators DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics Sportsbook operate mobile sports wagering platforms in the state.

See also: Continent 8 Technologies launches in Vermont

In this article:
sports betting

Latest Articles