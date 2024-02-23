Vermont sports betting handle reaches $20m in first month

Online sports betting revenue was $1.1m in January.

US.- Vermont’s online sports betting handle was nearly $20m in January, the new regulated market’s first month. The Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery (DLL) said revenue reached $1.1m. Out-of-state bettors outnumbered in-state bettors 35,583 to 31,275.

Online sports betting launched in the state on January 11. Operators DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics Sportsbook operate mobile sports wagering platforms in the state.

