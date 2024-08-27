Vega announces two new hires in Gibraltar

Tom Burley and Steve Smith have joined Vega’s igaming team.

Gibraltar.- Vega has made two new appointments to its igaming team. Tom Burley, formerly senior digital PR Manager at Dentsu, has been named head of igaming PR, and Steve Smith, formerly head of UK at Dazn Bet, has been named director of Gibraltar operations.

Manchester-based Vega announced the launch of its Gibraltar operation in May. Smith, who spent nine years at BetVictor before moving to Dazn Bet, will oversee expanded offices at The World Trade Center.

Smith said: “I am delighted to be joining the Vega Gibraltar team. This opportunity allows me to use my client-side igaming experience to innovate at an accelerated pace whilst working with some of the brightest marketing minds within the industry.

“Together we will drive Vega Gibraltar forward and help our ever-expanding client base navigate the increasingly complex challenges to unlock true business growth.”

Burley said: “Joining the Vega team is a really exciting opportunity. The business has made huge strides over the last three years and it’s motivating to be part of a team with such a high growth mindset. I’ve been involved in the igaming industry for over eight years and I’m looking forward to elevating Vega’s digital PR product and delivering more great results for our clients.”

See also: MGM and Grupo Globo confirm partnership for Brazil gambling market



