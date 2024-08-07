VBET partners up with 360Sports Malta Premier League

The partnership will extend for two football seasons.

Press release.- VBET has signed a new partnership with the Maltese league, the 360 Sports Malta Premier League, as its international betting partner.

As a part of this partnership, VBET will sponsor the Coach of the Month/Year awards to celebrate and support the talents and their achievements in the league.

VBET’s CEO, Aragats Asatryan, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, remarking: “It is important for us to announce this major football partnership in Malta, especially as VBET obtained its first European license in that country.

“The collaboration with the Maltese Premier League marks a significant achievement in VBET’s portfolio of Sports partnerships, further establishing our presence and commitment in the international sports arena.”

MPL chairman Alan Abela added: “We are thrilled to announce VBET as our first ever International Sports Betting Partner for one of our competitions. As an igaming brand that has a deep connection with fans and a passion for football across Europe, VBET is a perfect partner for our competitions.”

The 360 Sports Malta Premier will feature the top 12 teams on the island, showcasing top-tier talent and thrilling matches in a brand-new format designed to boost competition and engage fans with extreme and intense games.

Furthermore, the partnership will extend for two football seasons fostering mutual growth and progress for both parties.