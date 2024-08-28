VBET teams up with Malta National Team

The igaming and sports betting operator has become the team’s official betting partner.

Press release.- VBET has become the official betting partner of the Malta National Team. “As a leading igaming and sports betting operator, VBET is continually expanding its global footprint by forming strategic partnerships with leading football clubs and associations. This partnership with the Malta National Team marks a significant step in VBET’s expansion in Europe,” the company said

Aragats Asatryan, VBET’s CEO, commented: “We are proud to welcome the Malta Football National Team into our extensive portfolio of national team partnerships. Also being a partner of the Malta Premier League, our focus is on fostering the development of football in Malta and delivering unforgettable experiences to fans.”

Malta Football Association president Bjorn Vassallo remarked: “This collaboration with VBET is very interesting, as the betting operator continues its expansion in European football. This represents an exciting partnership for the Team ahead of the national team’s opening matches in the UEFA Nations League this September.”

The Malta Football Association is one of the oldest in Europe, founded in 1900. It manages the Ta’ Qali National Stadium and the Centenary Stadium, hosts several competitions, and controls the national teams representing Malta across different age groups.

Through this partnership, VBET aims to continue deepening its engagement within the football community, furthering its mission to support sports at every level.