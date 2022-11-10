VBET to sponsor the fight between Goulamirian and Egorov

Arsen Goulamirian chose VBET as its sponsor to fight against Aleksei Egorov.

Press release.- Back in the ring after three years, the French-Armenian boxer Arsen Goulamirian chose VBET to sponsor his fight against the Russian Aleksei Egorov on Saturday, November 19. It is a symbolic choice since the sports betting company has its roots in Armenia.

A long-awaited return for the boxer announces a duel at the top. “This fight is the three years of suffering that I spent (…) Egorov, he is going to pay dearly,” he said on France 2.

The 2019 WBA cruiserweight world champion, has 26 victories to his credit, including 18 by K.O. He will face his main rival, the Russian Aleksei Egorov, 2013 European champion, with 11 victories including 7 by K.O.

Be ready on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the La Palestre in Le Cannet, for the ultimate event between the two challengers.

Two other fights will be on the bill:

super middleweight: Kevin Sadjo vs Emre Cukur

vs light middleweight: Milan Prat vs Abass Baraou

