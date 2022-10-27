TVBET to launch its live games with Monotech

TVBET games are already available for Monotech partners and clients.

Press release.- TVBET, the B2B provider of odds-based fast live games, has partnered with Monotech, a company providing a multi-channel igaming platform for online, mobile, and land-based products. The newly agreed deal entails the integration of TVBET’s content with the Monotech state-of-the-art platform.

The B2B provider of TVBET offers a wide range of live games with easy API integration. Its games are already represented by more than 200 partners, on more than 500 sites, and in land-based points worldwide, and now Monotech is among them.

Monotech is a modern technology company founded in 2020 with the core ambition to offer an innovative approach to the online gaming industry by providing advanced betting solutions focused on sports betting, live betting, online casino, live casino, and payment options. Monotech was created to find all the answers to B2C business needs.

After many years in the igaming world, industry experts got together and decided to build a platform to serve operators what they have been looking for; cutting-edge technology, easy to use, top-of-user experience, and affordable.

“We’re delighted to be working with such a user-friendly game platform TVBET. We do believe such win-win cooperation will be fruitful for both parties for the future,” said Monotech CEO Denizhan Koçdemir stated.

TVBET CEO, Peter Korpusenko also commented: “We’re thrilled to start our cooperation with young but up-and-coming company Monotech. They offer versatile solutions for casinos and bookmakers, and we are happy that now our games are available to their customers too!”

TVBET games are already available for Monotech partners and clients. By the way, the TVBET team is going to attend SiGMA Europe, which will take place in Malta on November 14–18. To discuss the provider’s solutions and their integration, one can visit its stand S86.