VBET supports the charity match Game4Ukraine featuring Andriy Shevchenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko

The company's branding will appear on the players' shorts and at Stamford Bridge Stadium.

The match will raise funds to restore Mykhailo-Kotsiubynsky Lyceum in Ukraine, which was damaged by Russian occupiers in March 2022.

Press release.- VBET becomes a partner of the charity match Game4Ukraine, which will take place on August 5th at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London. Two team lineups, captained by ambassadors of the fundraising platform UNITED24, Andriy Shevchenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko, have been announced on the official website.

This match is supported by the initiative of the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the 4-hour international legends match and live music event is being produced by Legends Soccer Group for a global fundraising broadcast.

The main focus of the event and show is to drive donations for the restoration of the Mykhailo-Kotsiubynsky Lyceum in the Chernihiv region. The educational institution was damaged by Russian occupiers in March 2022.

VBET has become a partner of Game4Ukraine. The company’s branding will appear on the players’ shorts and at Stamford Bridge Stadium. In collaboration with UNITED24 and Game4Ukraine, VBET will organize some activities to promote the charity match not only in Ukraine but also in other European countries where the global group of VBET operates, including the United Kingdom.

The partnership Artem Ivanytsky, CMO, VBET Ukraine, commented: “We understand the value of responsibility towards the country, society, and players, that’s why VBET could not stay indifferent to this event.

“We proudly support Andriy Shevchenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko in their endeavours. The global brand VBET will not only be a partner of this symbolic football match. VBET Ukraine will actively participate in additional activations aimed at increasing the donation amount.”

Yaroslava Hres, coordinator of the fundraising platform UNITED24, added: “The match at Stamford Bridge on August 5th will be the biggest charitable event for UNITED24 not only internationally but also overall for the platform.

“We have a very important mission ahead of us – to raise enough funds to bring back 415 children to their classrooms at the beloved Mykhailo-Kotsiubynsky Lyceum. We thank VBET Ukraine for deciding to share this great responsibility with us and becoming the first Ukrainian partner of the match.”

“Not only do we have what is probably the best lineup of World soccer stars on the pitch, and celebrities who can really play – we are excited to announce an all-star line up of music stars to perform at Game4Ukraine, live on Sky in the UK and around the globe. We hope audiences around the world tune in and support this amazing game and every donation” Lester Holcombe – Executive Producer

Football and music have always had an incredible ability to bring people together and we really hope this will be a day to remember for everyone, united in looking towards a better future.” – Andriy Shevchenko.

“It’s incredible to see so many big names from the world of football and music come together to help us raise vital funds to start rebuilding our beautiful country. I hope we can fill the stadium on August 5th and really make this a day to be proud of.” – Oleksander Zinchenko