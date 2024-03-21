Ute leaders call on Colorado to authorise sports betting

The tribes spoke at Ute Day at the State Capitol.

US.-The Ute Mountain Ute and Southern Ute tribes called for Colorado to honour promises on the authorisation of sports betting during Ute Day at the State Capitol.

Melvin J. Baker, Southern Ute Tribal Chairman, said: “Colorado, like many states, has a turbulent history with tribal governments, which includes broken promises, and ignored treaties. The Southern Ute Indian Tribe and the Ute Mountain Indian Tribe have worked hard over the past decades to overcome that difficult history”.

He added: “Enough is enough. We are tired of broken promises. When I addressed this body last year, I made one request that the state resolve this issue. We met with the governor. He assured us that under the new director, one of the policy priorities would be to visit the Tribe and to resolve this issue.”