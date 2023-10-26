User profiles: What motivates entertainment choices?

From speed enthusiasts to real-time interaction seekers and sports lovers, preferences in online entertainment are evolving.

Press release.- In recent years, the igaming sector has experienced spectacular growth in Latin America, transforming the way people seek to relax and have fun online. This is why paying attention to the different types of consumers and their expectations when assessing the available offerings, has become essential for industry leaders.

There is no single perspective or definitive classification on this matter, as multiple factors must be considered. What truly motivates users in their choices? In what ways are they similar and in what ways do they differ?

Devotees of speed and timely decisions

One of the most prominent profiles in this thriving market includes the type of user who seeks that unparalleled feeling of thrill. Their goal is to win by making enjoying quick resolution games, through one source, that can lead to incredible outcomes.

While iGaming has always attracted people from all backgrounds and ages, more and more young adults, primarily between the ages of 18 and 30 and hailing from urban areas, prefer a faster pace of play. In this regard, there is a wide range of alternatives.

Talking about immediate and stimulating experiences, classic Slots fit perfectly, with a wide variety of themes, high-quality graphics, and bonuses. They are ideal for those with limited free time, as they do not require constant interaction.

For this group of people, the charm also lies in the agility, visual appeal, and simplicity of gameplay, which they often find in other RNG formats like Crash games, where they can win substantial prizes by cashing out their winnings in time before the session ends.

Enthusiasts of real-time interaction

Within this profile, we find two different age groups that value the ability to interact with others in real time. On one hand, there are those who seek experiences like those offered by land-based casinos and popular gatherings, but from the comfort of their homes. On the other hand, younger consumers enjoy innovative proposals and familiar games with a twist, digital resources, and grand presentations.

They share a love for the games themselves, regardless of the outcome, and the authenticity, similar to face-to-face interactions or televised programs. For them, the ability to communicate with other users and dealers and have the guidance of presenters is crucial as it helps them feel comfortable and connected during the game.

Considering this, it’s not surprising that young people lean towards game shows with interactive elements and constant challenges that keep them on the edge of their seats, while traditionally, older female players often choose bingo as their product of choice. Yes, these proposals differ in format and pace, but both have elements that encourage socialisation and focus on real-time enjoyment.

It’s important to note that the bingo user profile is distinguishable, consisting almost exclusively of women over 50. They prefer simple game mechanics that facilitate a relaxed moment where they feel included and supported, forming a sense of community. However, it’s worth mentioning the gradual inclusion of young men in this format, which is definitely something of a surprise!

Sports lovers

Our classification is based on motivations, and here is a clear distinction from the previous profiles as it encompasses adults of various ages and geographical locations who share a passion for sports in general. The available options surrounding this theme are extensive, and each user will pursue the proposal that best meets their expectations.

Some opt for sports betting and take it seriously, dedicating considerable time to research and analyse the results of previous matches, they enjoy that prior practice as well as anticipation. Others seek the adrenaline rush of following real-time games, hoping for the optimal outcome.

An essential component of the experience for these enthusiasts is the opportunity to test their knowledge and show loyalty to their favourite teams, providing them with a unique and ongoing sensation.

There are also users who choose virtual sports and do so from a more relaxed standpoint, as the representations are hyper-realistic and emulate internationally recognised teams and characters, but the results are not tied to a real event.

A progressing industry

In summary, the iGaming sector in Latin America is a diverse ecosystem that caters to a wide variety of entertainment tastes and preferences. As accessibility and technology continue to advance, this activity will continue to excite and meet the needs of a diversified audience.

Whether seeking moments of intensity, real-time interaction, or celebrating their passion for sports, users will have an increasing number of options to choose from, thanks to a growing industry that constantly prepares to offer top-tier entertainment.

